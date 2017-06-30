Journalist wants all charges dropped stemming from Muskrat Falls protests
Justin Brake is challenging the criminal mischief and contempt charges he's facing stemming from the protests at Muskrat Falls last October, where he was inside the megaproject's work site covering the group's movements for theindependent.ca. "Mr. Brake does not believe that the charges are correct and he looks forward to his opportunity to defend himself in court," he said.
