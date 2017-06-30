Innu leaders sign MOU with Newfoundland and Labrador government for...

The province says it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Innu leadership that outlines a mutual intent to pursue an inquiry into the treatment, experiences and outcomes of Innu in the child protection system. The MOU was signed by the Innu leadership - Innu Nation Grand Chief Anastasia Qupee, Deputy Innu Nation Grand Chief Simeon Tshakapesh, Sheshatshiu First Nation Chief Eugene Hart and Mushuau Innu First Nation Chief John Nui - and Premier Dwight Ball during a meeting in St. John's Wednesday.

