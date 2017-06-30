Guilty plea likely for Bay Roberts ma...

Guilty plea likely for Bay Roberts man accused of owing government over $200K

A Bay Roberts man accused of owing the federal government over $200,000 is expected to enter a guilty plea at his next court date. Reginald Mercer, 64, faces 35 charges under the Income Tax Act and Excise Tax Act - 16 counts of willfully evading payment or remittance of tax or net tax, 10 counts of unlawfully obtaining a tax rebate or refund, four counts of making a false statement on a tax return, four counts of making a false statement in a return, application or certificate, and one count of evading payment of taxes.

Newfoundland

