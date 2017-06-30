Gros Morne Summer Music to present th...

Gros Morne Summer Music to present the - Reele and Trewe' history of Newfoundland

Western Star

Take some sketch comedy, add in a lot of music and a touch of "Who's Line is it Anyway" style improv and you get "Reele and Trewe." The new, original production of Gros Morne Summer Music, which opens in Woody Point tonight, takes a comedic look at Newfoundland's history.

Newfoundland

