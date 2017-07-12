Grenfell history professor explores Newfoundland's Great War myth at U.K. conference
Bonnie White has studied the First World War extensively, but yet it still presents to her as an unanswered question. The adjunct professor of historical studies at Grenfell Campus, Memorial University of Newfoundland in Corner Brook said it's a complicated war.
