Grantham St Hugh's students join forces to tackle Race for Life
Students from The West Grantham Academy St Hugh's joined forces with The West Grantham Academy St John's on Friday to take part in their biggest Race for Life event yet. The school playing fields were awash with colour as over 500 students, staff, parents, teachers and directors donned sweat bands, trainers and running gear to take on the three-mile course by either walking, jogging or running.
