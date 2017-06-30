GALLERY: Fun in the sun at Tatworth a...

GALLERY: Fun in the sun at Tatworth and Buckland St Mary village fetes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Chardandilminsternews.co.uk

Both Tatworth and Buckland St Mary held summer fetes on Saturday, with stalls, raffles, food and smiles on offer at both. Buckland St Mary's church and community fete was held at Buckland House, with permission of Anthony and Christina Norton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chardandilminsternews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 15 hr public service 62,397
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... Jul 1 Shoe Polish Sheldon 4
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... Jul 1 Dumfukchug 1
News Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate... Jun 23 TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,944 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC