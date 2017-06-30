Fatal accident on Pitt's Memorial
A Jeep is lying on its roof about 50 feet from the road and a body is covered with a sheet nearby. The RNC has issued an advisory to motorists that the west bound lane of traffic will be blocked on Pitts Memorial Drive from the Ruth Avenue ramp to the Outer Ring Road until further notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|anon
|62,394
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|Jul 1
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|Jul 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC