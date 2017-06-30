Far from a temporary move: N.L.'s cod moratorium is 25 years old

Reflecting on a drastic move that was intended to last only two years, former federal minister John Crosbie maintains he had no choice but to shut down one of the oldest fisheries in the world. Based on the advice he had, Crosbie ordered a moratorium on northern cod - triggering what's often called the largest industrial layoff in Canadian history, causing about 40,000 people to lose their livelihood.

