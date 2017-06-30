Far from a temporary move: N.L.'s cod...

Far from a temporary move: N.L.'s cod moratorium is 25 years old

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Reflecting on a drastic move that was intended to last only two years, former federal minister John Crosbie maintains he had no choice but to shut down one of the oldest fisheries in the world. Based on the advice he had, Crosbie ordered a moratorium on northern cod - triggering what's often called the largest industrial layoff in Canadian history, causing about 40,000 people to lose their livelihood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... 13 hr Shoe Polish Sheldon 4
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... 21 hr Dumfukchug 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 23 hr Anon 62,392
News Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate... Jun 23 TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,780 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC