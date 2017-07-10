Family remembers Newfoundlander who died in Iqaluit explosion

Almost a week after Noel Priddle, 50, was killed in a July 6 explosion in Iqaluit, his family is preparing to lay him to rest in Carbonear, N.L. Priddle and two other Newfoundlanders were repairing a boat parked between two homes when the blast occurred. He died almost immediately, while the two other victims were medevaced to hospital in Ottawa.

