Family remembers Newfoundlander who died in Iqaluit explosion
Almost a week after Noel Priddle, 50, was killed in a July 6 explosion in Iqaluit, his family is preparing to lay him to rest in Carbonear, N.L. Priddle and two other Newfoundlanders were repairing a boat parked between two homes when the blast occurred. He died almost immediately, while the two other victims were medevaced to hospital in Ottawa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Guilty
|62,405
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Mon
|anbmarks
|90
|Woodland council to talk about a sanctuary city...
|Jul 8
|non criminal
|1
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|Jul 7
|Marked BonerCowSki
|3
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|Jul 1
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC