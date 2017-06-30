Drowning death a deterrent for some, but not all swimmers at Big River in Flatrock
A young man leaps from a rock at Big River in Flatrock, two days after a 16-year-old boy drowned there. The death of Zachary Knee has made some people think twice about getting back in Big River - but not everyone.
