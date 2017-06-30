Dangerous driver caught on dash cam gets house arrest, driving ban

A Conception Bay South man charged with dangerous driving after another driver caught him on dash cam video last fall has been sentenced to house arrest and banned from getting behind the wheel for two years. Roger Gregory Hendry, 34, earned himself 90 days of house arrest and a two-year driving prohibition after he was captured on video passing traffic on the Conception Bay South Highway in his pickup in heavy rain last November, forcing a driver coming in the opposite direction to the edge of the road in order to avoid a head-on crash.

