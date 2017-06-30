Crown suggests 6.5 years in jail for Wanda Ash's role in killing of Jason Skinner

Described as "muscle in the room," Wanda Ash is now expected to learn how long she will spend in jail for her role in the killing of Jason Skinner July 24. After a jury convicted Ash of manslaughter in February, she contested the facts upon which she will be sentenced - a hearing, which took place in Grand Falls-Windsor, that has delayed sentencing in recent months. July 4, in Grand Falls-Windsor, Crown attorney Tina Walsh suggested to Justice Kendra Goulding a jail sentence of 6.5 years was appropriate for Ash.

