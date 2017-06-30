Crown suggests 6.5 years in jail for ...

Crown suggests 6.5 years in jail for Wanda Ash's role in killing of Jason Skinner

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Described as "muscle in the room," Wanda Ash is now expected to learn how long she will spend in jail for her role in the killing of Jason Skinner July 24. After a jury convicted Ash of manslaughter in February, she contested the facts upon which she will be sentenced - a hearing, which took place in Grand Falls-Windsor, that has delayed sentencing in recent months. July 4, in Grand Falls-Windsor, Crown attorney Tina Walsh suggested to Justice Kendra Goulding a jail sentence of 6.5 years was appropriate for Ash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Jul 2 CTK 62,393
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... Jul 1 Shoe Polish Sheldon 4
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... Jul 1 Dumfukchug 1
News Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate... Jun 23 TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,878 • Total comments across all topics: 282,269,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC