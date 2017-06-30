Crown proposes 6.5-year sentence for ...

Crown proposes 6.5-year sentence for woman convicted in Jason Skinner's killing

Wanda Ash, led into court on Tuesday, was convicted of manslaughter in the 2013 killing of Jason Skinner by a jury this year. Wanda Ash should see prison time roughly equivalent to the woman who stabbed Jason Skinner to death - even if Ash didn't deliver the fatal stab wound, a Crown attorney argued Tuesday in a Grand Falls-Windsor courtroom.

