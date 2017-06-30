Crown opposed to releasing Corner Brook man charged with sexual assault
A Corner Brook resident charged with sexual assault will have to spend at least a coupe of extra days behind bars. Crown attorney Adam Sparkes said he would agree to release Murphy if certain conditions were met, but those discussions between the Crown and defence counsel were not concluded Monday.
