Community demands St John's Hospital ...

Community demands St John's Hospital children's ward to reopen

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Linlithgow Today

West Lothian Council leaders held showdown talks with health board representatives on Tuesday demanding to know why the ward was closed and what plans were in place to make sure there would not be a repeat. Patients will be transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linlithgow Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr service 62,399
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... 6 hr Marked BonerCowSki 3
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... Jul 1 Shoe Polish Sheldon 4
News Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate... Jun 23 TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,860 • Total comments across all topics: 282,313,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC