Burin gas station damaged in accident
The Ultramar gas bar in Salt Pond was forced to close Thursday, after a dump trunk caused major damages to two gas pumps at the station. The accident occurred in the early morning on June 28. Crews from the Burin Fire Volunteer Fire Department, as well members from the Burin Peninsula RCMP, responded to the scene.
