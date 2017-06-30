Brig Bay Man with penchant for causin...

Brig Bay Man with penchant for causing disturbances lands more charges against him

A man with a criminal past related to causing disturbances while intoxicated and who currently faces outstanding impaired driving charges has more legal woes stemming from drinking. Jason Simeon Genge, 37, was arrested in Corner Brook Monday after the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a report of a disturbance at a business on the city's west side involving a disorderly intoxicated man.

