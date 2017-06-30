Black activists hold protest in response to fatal police shooting in Montreal
Quebec's police watchdog says they believe Coriolan, 58, was distressed and holding a screwdriver in each hand when police arrived at his apartment last Tuesday. The group Black Lives Matters says Coriolan's death is part of a pattern of police violence against people who are black or mentally ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|22 hr
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|Sat
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|Anon
|62,392
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC