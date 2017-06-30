Bay of Islands man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting youth released from custody
A 58-year-old man accused of serious sex offences whose mental health has been reviewed at the Waterford Hospital in St. John's recently has been released from custody. Melvin Charles Laing of Irishtown-Summerside has eight charges against him, including two counts each of sexual assault and unlawful confinement of a girl under the age of 14. Laing is also accused of assaulting the girl with a knife, uttering threats to cut her, administering a noxious pill with the intention of sexually assaulting her and having anal sex with her, the latter offence being in violation of Section 159 of the Criminal Code of Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Sun
|CTK
|62,393
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|Jul 1
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|Jul 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC