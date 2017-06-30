Bay of Islands man accused of druggin...

Bay of Islands man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting youth released from custody

A 58-year-old man accused of serious sex offences whose mental health has been reviewed at the Waterford Hospital in St. John's recently has been released from custody. Melvin Charles Laing of Irishtown-Summerside has eight charges against him, including two counts each of sexual assault and unlawful confinement of a girl under the age of 14. Laing is also accused of assaulting the girl with a knife, uttering threats to cut her, administering a noxious pill with the intention of sexually assaulting her and having anal sex with her, the latter offence being in violation of Section 159 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Newfoundland

