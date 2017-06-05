Young St. John's man arrested after assault
St. John's, N.L. -A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a disturbance was reported at a home in the Baird Subdivision of St. John's. Police responded to the residence just after 11 a.m. where the man was taken in for common assault and breach of court orders.
