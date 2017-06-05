Young St. John's man arrested after a...

Young St. John's man arrested after assault

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

St. John's, N.L. -A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a disturbance was reported at a home in the Baird Subdivision of St. John's. Police responded to the residence just after 11 a.m. where the man was taken in for common assault and breach of court orders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 4 hr Anon 62,366
News 3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste... Thu Humanspirit 1
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May '17 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC