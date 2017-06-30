Woman arrested for property damage in...

Woman arrested for property damage in downtown St. John's

22 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

A 42 year-old woman was charged with property damage in the 12:30 a.m. incident and was released to appear in court on a later date. When the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a car accident in centre-city St. John's Wednesday afternoon, they charged a driver with impaired driving.

Newfoundland

