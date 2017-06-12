Westport home destroyed by fire, fami...

Westport home destroyed by fire, family of five displaced

About 220 people live in Westport, a small community on Newfoundland's Baie Verte Peninsula that is about 180 km northwest of Grand Falls-Windsor. The house Post Office Road in Westport caught fire Saturday night around 8 p.m. and was destroyed, displacing the five family members who lived there.

