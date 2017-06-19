Western Newfoundland lawyer charged w...

Western Newfoundland lawyer charged with sex offence released from custody

A west coast lawyer charged with sexually assaulting a woman was granted release from custody after appearing in provincial court in Stephenville Monday afternoon. During Monday's court appearance, both the Crown attorney and judge appeared via videoconference from St. John's to avoid any conflict of interest with the local courts.

Newfoundland

