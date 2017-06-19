Western Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault back in custody for allegedly contacting vi...
The western Newfoundland lawyer recently charged with sexual assault is back in jail after breaching conditions of his release from custody Monday. The 45-year-old man cannot be named because of a publication ban requested by the Crown to protect the victim in the case.
