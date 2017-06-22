Vigils to be held for woman who disap...

Vigils to be held for woman who disappeared after being seen at N.L. gas station

12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Several vigils are being held today for a young woman who disappeared more than a week ago after being spotted at a gas station in St. John's, N.L. The ceremonies are for Cortney Lake, a 24-year-old woman from Mount Pearl, N.L., who was seen on surveillance footage at the station last Wednesday. Her disappearance has sparked a outpouring of concern and support from the community and efforts to get her home to her young son.

Newfoundland

