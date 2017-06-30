Vicar condemns grave barbecue

Homeless people, who often gather in St John's churchyard, used the stone top of the grave for their barbecue just hours before visitors from Devizes' twin towns of Mayenne and Waiblingen gathered at the church for a special service. The Rev Canon Paul Richardson, rector of St John with St Mary, Devizes, said: "I can categorically state that the rector and churchwardens of St John's did not give permission for any group to have a barbecue in the churchyard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.