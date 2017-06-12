Vehicle seized after man caught drivi...

Vehicle seized after man caught driving with no licence, insurance

St. John's, N.L. - A man pulled over by police on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John's had his vehicle impounded after it was discovered he was disregarding several important rules. The 58-year-old driver was ticketed for driving without a valid insurance policy, driving without a valid driver's licence, failing to notify the Registrar of change of address and failing to change ownership on a vehicle.

Newfoundland

