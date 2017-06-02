Vanderbilt thumps St. Johna s 13-4 in...

Vanderbilt thumps St. Johna s 13-4 in NCAA baseball tourney

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

Vanderbilt will face either top-seed Clemson or No. 4 seed UNC Greensboro on Saturday with the winner playing for the regional cha CLEMSON, S.C. - Vanderbilt third baseman Will Toffey had four hits including a three-run homer as the Commodores defeated St. John's 13-4 in the Clemson regional of the NCAA baseball tournament on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 13 hr Geedy Gus 62,352
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May '17 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC