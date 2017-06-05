Thief snatches cash at St. John's restaurant, suspect also charged with assault at grocery store
RNC patrol services responded to a report of a theft at a restaurant in the centre-city St. John's. The staff reported that they were tending to other customers when a man entered the store, grabbed the cash dispenser and fled the area in a vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.
