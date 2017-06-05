The real-life pilot who inspired a Tony-nominated performance in 'Come From Away'

Actor Jenn Colella, left, and Beverley Bass, whom she portrays, pose for a photo following the benefit performance of Come From Away at the Steele Community Center Arena in Gander, Nfld., on October 29, 2016. Beverley Bass got an unexpected call the morning after "Come From Away" star Jenn Colella was nominated for the Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical.

