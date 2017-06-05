The real-life pilot who inspired a Tony-nominated performance in 'Come From Away'
Actor Jenn Colella, left, and Beverley Bass, whom she portrays, pose for a photo following the benefit performance of Come From Away at the Steele Community Center Arena in Gander, Nfld., on October 29, 2016. Beverley Bass got an unexpected call the morning after "Come From Away" star Jenn Colella was nominated for the Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Anon
|62,366
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May '17
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC