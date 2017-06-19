The Populism Project: new poll sugges...

The Populism Project: new poll suggests "northern populism" brewing in Canada

A new poll suggests the majority of Canadians feel the same kind of populist upheaval seen in other Western countries is now happening here. Seventy-one per cent of people surveyed by The Canadian Press/EKOS Politics said they believe populism is on the rise in Canada, either to a moderate or high degree.

Newfoundland

