The 2017 Tony Awards are a love letter for 'Dear Evan Hansen'

"Dear Evan Hansen," the emotionally charged and wholly original musical about a troubled high school student whose very human travails explode over the heartless channels of social media, emerged triumphant at the 71st annual Tony Awards Sunday at the Radio City Music Hall in New York. "Evan Hansen" won best score for Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, best book for Steven Levenson, best actor in a musical for star Ben Platt, best featured actress and, in a hotly contested category, best musical.

