Teenager facing assault, weapons charges for Torbay incident

15 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

RNC patrol and criminal investigation division arrested a 19-year-old man in the Indian Meal Line area of Torbay late Tuesday night on weapons charges. He faces charges of careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

