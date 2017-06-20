TCU, Nevada added to hoops triplehead...

TCU, Nevada added to hoops tripleheader at Staples Center

17 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

TCU and Nevada have been added to the second annual Basketball Hall of Fame Classic this fall, joining Arizona State, Oklahoma, Southern California and St. John's in the tripleheader. The event on Dec. 8 at Staples Center will feature Oklahoma against USC, St. John's playing ASU and TCU against Nevada.

Newfoundland

