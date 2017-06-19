Suspended driver owing $12K in fines arrested, charged
The RNC conducted a traffic safety stop in the Manuels River area of Conception Bay South Saturday, and arrested a 69-year-old man. At 11:50 a.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pulled over the driver in the Manuels River area of Conception Bay South.
