St. John's Port Authority announces $12.8M project to expand Pier 17 West
The St. John's Port Authority has announced an expansion of Pier 17 West that will include the construction of a new finger pier on the harbour. Plans for the new pier were announced on Wednesday as part of a $12.8-million expansion project, with $6.4 million of that funding provided by the federal government.
