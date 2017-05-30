St. John's Port Authority announces $...

St. John's Port Authority announces $12.8M project to expand Pier 17 West

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: CBC News

The St. John's Port Authority has announced an expansion of Pier 17 West that will include the construction of a new finger pier on the harbour. Plans for the new pier were announced on Wednesday as part of a $12.8-million expansion project, with $6.4 million of that funding provided by the federal government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 7 hr Truth 62,343
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,495 • Total comments across all topics: 281,430,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC