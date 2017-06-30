St. Anthony woman publishes first novel
St. Anthony's Christina Patey is a self-published author after her first novel, Sins Are For Eating, A Superhero Novel, went up on Amazon on Tuesday. ST. ANTHONY, NL - For as long as she can remember, Christina Patey has written whatever she can, where ever she can, on whatever she can.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|40 min
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Anon
|62,392
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC