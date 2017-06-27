SPCA would like municipalities to help with addressing feral cat issue

Right across the island, SPCAs and cat rescue groups are doing what they can to deal with the issue of feral cats, but Scott Goulding said it's a job they can't handle alone. "It all starts with one," said Goulding, CEO and chair of the SPCA of Newfoundland and Labrador, of the issue that was discussed when the group held its annual general meeting in Corner Brook this past weekend.

