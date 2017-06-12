Shoot some hoops live with the St. Jo...

Shoot some hoops live with the St. John's Morning Show

The St. John's Morning Show will be live from the CBC parking lot in St. John's on Friday for a special basketball show. Come on down and shoot some hoops for prizes.

