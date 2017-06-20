Sexual assault victim arrested, shackled, forced to testify last year in N.L.

As news broke this week about an Alberta woman who was handcuffed, shackled and forced to testify against her attacker at a sexual assault trial, feminist advocates in this province were quick to point out the same thing happened here recently. A year ago, during Sofyan Boalag's sexual assault trial, when a woman did not show up to testify against her alleged attacker, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.