Sexual assault victim arrested, shackled, forced to testify last year in N.L.

14 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

As news broke this week about an Alberta woman who was handcuffed, shackled and forced to testify against her attacker at a sexual assault trial, feminist advocates in this province were quick to point out the same thing happened here recently. A year ago, during Sofyan Boalag's sexual assault trial, when a woman did not show up to testify against her alleged attacker, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

