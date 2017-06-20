Sexual assault victim arrested, shackled, forced to testify last year in N.L.
As news broke this week about an Alberta woman who was handcuffed, shackled and forced to testify against her attacker at a sexual assault trial, feminist advocates in this province were quick to point out the same thing happened here recently. A year ago, during Sofyan Boalag's sexual assault trial, when a woman did not show up to testify against her alleged attacker, a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|8 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|CTK
|62,364
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May '17
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC