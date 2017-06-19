Search continues for dog lost on highway while under kennel care
Luke is a boxer that has been missing on the TCH near Sheppardville since Sunday morning. A kennel owner was driving the dog to its cabin when they got in an accident, and Luke escaped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|55 min
|T Vega Red
|62,377
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May '17
|LMLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC