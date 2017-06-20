Rotting whale carcass hauled away fro...

Rotting whale carcass hauled away from Newfoundland cove

The rotting carcass of a humpback, shown in this June 2, 2017 handout photo, has now been removed from a beach near St. John's, N.L., after two weeks of bureaucratic wrangling, according to the town's mayor. A small community on Newfoundland's eastern shore has been freed of the putrid smell of a rotting whale that was finally removed after washing ashore weeks ago.

