Rotting whale carcass hauled away from Newfoundland cove
The rotting carcass of a humpback, shown in this June 2, 2017 handout photo, has now been removed from a beach near St. John's, N.L., after two weeks of bureaucratic wrangling, according to the town's mayor. A small community on Newfoundland's eastern shore has been freed of the putrid smell of a rotting whale that was finally removed after washing ashore weeks ago.
