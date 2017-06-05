RNC asking for public's help to ID ar...

RNC asking for public's help to ID armed robber

16 hrs ago

St. John's - The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is seeking the public's assistance to identify the suspect responsible for an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Conception Bay South. Wednesday afternoon, June 7, just after 4 p.m., officers with RNC patrol, the Criminal Investigation Division, forensic investigation services an a K-9 unit responded to a report of an armed robbery at Green's Pharmacy, at 842 C.B.S. Highway in Conception Bay South.

Newfoundland

