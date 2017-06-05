Rescue effort underway for sailboats ...

Rescue effort underway for sailboats in distress in mid-Atlantic race

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

The Canadian Coast Guard has dispatched two ships to the mid Atlantic to assist three sailboats that were battered - and in one case demasted - by a powerful storm during an across-the-ocean race. A spokesman for the Halifax-based joint rescue co-ordination centre said Friday evening that two of the disabled, mono-hull vessels had one crew member on board, while a third had two crew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 22 hr Anon 62,366
News 3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste... Jun 8 Humanspirit 1
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May '17 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,280 • Total comments across all topics: 281,678,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC