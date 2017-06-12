Red Cross announces humanitarian awards for Newfoundland and Labrador

Orthopaedic trauma surgeon Dr. Andrew Furey of St. John's, who founded Team Broken Earth, will be the 2017 recipient of its Humanitarian Award for Newfoundland and Labrador, the Canadian Red Cross announced Thursday. University student Patrick Hickey also of St. John's will receive the 2017 Young Humanitarian Award for his contributions to address youth mental health issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.