Ready, set, go! Wiener dog races a highlight at N.L. Pet Expo
Tanya Martin has been organizing the wiener dog races at the N.L. Pet Expo for the last seven years. The seventh annual wiener dog races were a highlight at the Newfoundland and Labrador Pet Expo in Mount Pearl on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Vic
|62,372
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Fri
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May '17
|LMLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC