Proposed mid-island route doesn't have everyone's support
While support for the mid-island route is now coming from the Stephenville town council, there's one member of the Burgeo town council that personally doesn't support it. Deputy Mayor Mike Tobin said the Stephenville town council has had a "change of heart" when it comes to supporting the proposed mid-island route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Compass.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Sun
|Just Saying
|62,369
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May '17
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC