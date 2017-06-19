Proposal to retool environmental assessments rattling nerves in Newfoundland's offshore

There's cautious optimism in the air as a long-running oil and gas conference gets underway in St. John's this week, but there's a layer of uncertainty about how proposed reforms of the environmental assessment process might affect the industry's potential for future growth. The Newfoundland and Labrador Oil & Gas Industries Association - NOIA - is meeting in the wake of celebrations related to Hebron and the West White Rose wellhead platform projects.

