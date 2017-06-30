Port Hope Simpson's Margaret Burden c...

Port Hope Simpson's Margaret Burden chosen as Senior of Distinction

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

She married a fisherman and raised eight children. During the winter Ms. Burden would teach and during the summer she would fish with her husband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... 40 min The real Charlemagne 3
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... 5 hr Dumfukchug 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 7 hr Anon 62,392
News Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate... Jun 23 TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,888 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC